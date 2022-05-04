Report: Pro Bowl Cornerback Close To Getting Released

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA- OCTOBER 22: James Bradberry #24 of the New York Giants intercepts a pass intended for John Hightower #82 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the end zone during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The New York Giants have tried to find a trade suitor for cornerback James Bradberry all offseason, but thus far, none has surfaced.

It's not that Bradberry can't play. A 2020 Pro Bowl selection, the 28-year-old turned in a solid season in 2021. The problem is Bradberry's salary.

Because of the Giants' cap mismanagement under previous GM Dave Gettleman, Bradberry has a $13.4 million base salary and a cap hit of more than $21 million for 2022. It is tough to find a trade partner who is willing to eat that sort of money for a good, not elite player.

As a result, the Giants are likely close to releasing Bradberry, per Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams. New GM Joe Schoen said during a radio appearance today that a resolution on the situation is coming by the end of the week.

Schoen also added that he thought there would be a more robust trade market for Bradberry.

By trading Bradberry, the Giants would save $12.1 million. They would recoup $10.1 million by simply releasing him.

If and when Bradberry is cut, we would expect the market for him to pick up significantly.