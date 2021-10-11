Report: Punishment Revealed For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney saw his breakout game against the Dallas Cowboys cut short yesterday as he decided to throw a punch in a fight with an opponent. He was promptly ejected, but will there be further punishment?

According to Giants insider Jordan Raanan, there will be no suspension for Toney issued by the league. Per the report, Toney will go through “the standard discipline process” and likely receive a fine.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Toney is completely out of the woods. Giants head coach Joe Judge was visibly fuming at Toney as he left the field, and he has a reputation for being a disciplinarian.

Toney may not be getting a suspension by the NFL, but we could easily see him getting significantly less reps and running significantly more laps during practice over the next few days. The ball is in Joe Judge’s court now.

There will be no suspension for Giants WR Kadarius Toney for the punch he threw late in Sunday’s loss. He’s going through the standard discipline process with the league that will likely result in a fine. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 11, 2021

Kadarius Toney had 10 receptions for 189 yards – exceeding his production from the first four games combined. But after being dragged to the ground by a Cowboys defender, things got heated.

Toney and the Cowboys player shoved each other until Toney decided to throw a punch. Referees promptly tossed the flag and then tossed Toney from the game entirely.

It will be interesting to see how the Giants treat Toney after this. They could certainly use a player putting up those kinds of numbers as they try to escape their slow start to the season.

Is this the last we’ve heard of the Kadarius Toney fight, or will it have deeper consequences?