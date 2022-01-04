The Spun

Report: Released Giants Player Was Falling Asleep In Meetings

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson.

New York signed Wilson shortly after the 2021 season kicked off. Unfortunately, the latest report from Giants insider Jordan Raanan suggests Wilson’s conduct got him kicked off the team.

“Isaiah Wilson released from the practice squad,” Raanan said. “Rob Sale’s ‘no comment’ and then ‘be dependable’ last week on Wilson foreshadowed this.”

Raanan then explained why the Giants decided to move on from Wilson. According to his report, Wilson was falling asleep in meetings “with regularity” before he was cut on Tuesday.

“The Giants took a crack at the troubled former first-round pick, but I heard he was falling asleep in meetings with regularity. No good,” the report continued.

Wilson was a star on the Georgia football team before he went No. 29 overall to the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft. He struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season, seeing action in just one game.

His tenure with the Dolphins lasted just a few days before he was cut. Now, less than two full years into his NFL career, Wilson has either been cut or traded by three different organizations.

