Report: ‘Strong Expectations’ That 1 NFL Team Makes GM Offer Friday

The New York Giants are one of the NFL teams searching for a new general manager during this hiring cycle. They could have one soon.

According to a new report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, there is a “strong expectation” the Giants will be offering their GM position tomorrow. Once that happens, they can “ramp up” their head coaching search.

New York virtually interviewed nine candidates for GM and held in-person meetings this week with the three finalists for the job: Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen, Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles and 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters.

So far, the Giants have only requested one interview for their head coaching vacancy: Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is a hot commodity these days and presumably was on the short list of at least one of the Giants’ GM finalists.

Whoever the Giants hire as their new GM, he will be the first outside candidate the franchise has tabbed for the position since George Young in 1979.

Dave Gettleman, the outgoing Giants general manager, “retired” from his post after four seasons one day after the 2021 regular season ended. New York posted a 19-46 record under Gettleman.

Joe Judge, who had been Big Blue’s head coach the last two years, was let go after a 4-13 campaign in 2021. In 2020, Judge went 6-10 as a rookie head coach.

The Giants have not had a winning season since 2016 and tied with their MetLife Stadium roommates, the Jets, for the worst overall record (22-59) in the NFL in the last five seasons.