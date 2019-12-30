Report: “Top Target” For Giants’ Coaching Search Emerges

To the surprise of almost nobody, the New York Giants parted ways with head coach Pat Shurmur after two years at the helm. For the third time in five years, the Giants will be now undertaking a head coaching search.

But it appears that a prominent name has already reached the top of the list.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule will be “a top target” for the Giants coaching search.

Rhule has some experience working with Big Blue. He is a New York City native and was an offensive line assistant under former head coach Tom Coughlin in 2012. But he left after one year to take the head coaching job at Temple.

Rhule went 28-23 in four year at Temple, winning an AAC title in 2016 before being hired by Baylor.

Despite going 8-17 in his first two years with the Bears, Rhule emerged as a head coaching candidate after the 2018 season. He was a finalist for the New York Jets head coaching search this past January. The Jets ultimately went with Adam Gase, while Rhule returned to Baylor.

But he remained a top target heading into 2019. And after leading Baylor to an 11-1 regular season and a spot in the Sugar Bowl, it appears his stock has stayed high.

Will Matt Rhule be the new head coach of the New York Giants?