Richard Sherman Named The 5 Best NFL Cornerbacks Of All-Time

Richard Sherman has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL for quite some time. Clearly, he knows what it takes to be elite at the position.

On Saturday, Sherman shared on Twitter his personal list of the top five cornerbacks to ever play. He came up with Charles Woodson, Deion Sanders, Champ Bailey, Mel Blount and Darrell Green in no particular order.

Sherman listed the interception totals for all five legends, making it clear that the puts a premium on takeaways when evaluating corners.

“That’s my list in no particular order. The game is about the ball and those are some of the best to ever do it,” Sherman explained.

C. Wood – 65ints Prime – 53ints Champ – 52ints M. Blount – 57ints D. Green – 54ints …. That’s my list in no particular order. The game is about the ball and those are some of the best to ever do it. https://t.co/iq3gvOF3Ao — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 4, 2020

The most glaring omission on the list? Darrelle Revis. The rivalry between Revis and Sherman is long-standing and well-documented.

It all stems from Revis taking exception to people comparing Sherman favorably to him, saying that the 32-year-old vet isn’t on his level because he played much of his career in Seattle’s Cover 3 defense while Revis is known for his one-on-one man coverage skills.

As for interceptions, Sherman has the advantage there, with 35 career picks to Revis’ 29. However, Revis was such a lockdown corner in his prime, he rarely had the opportunity to make plays because teams chose not to even test him.

That’s not enough for Sherman though, and probably never will be.