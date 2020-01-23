NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Posts Message For Eli Manning

After spending 16 season with the New York Giants, Eli Manning has officially decided to retire. He’ll leave the game of football behind with what many believe is a Hall of Fame resume.

Regardless of your stance on Manning as a player, it’s nearly impossible to knock him as a leader. Despite being in the biggest market in sports, the former No. 1 overall pick always stayed out of trouble and handled the media well.

Shortly after the news broke that Manning would be walking away from the NFL, Roger Goodell shared a nice farewell message to the two-time Super Bowl champion.

“Eli holds a special place in history, not just for hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and being named Super Bowl MVP twice, but for how he transcended the game with the way he carried himself around teammates, media, and – most importantly – fans,” Goodell said. “That’s one of the many reasons he was named Walter Payton Man of the Year/ On the field and in the community, he was a champion.”

That’s a pretty accurate description of why Manning is so beloved by Giants fans everywhere.

Goodell shared the full message for Manning on his Twitter account.

Manning finished his career with 57,023 passing yards and 366 touchdowns. He’ll likely find himself inducted into the Hall of Fame as soon as he’s eligible.

It’ll be tough to replace someone as influential as Manning, but the future is bright for the G-Men in large part because of Daniel Jones.