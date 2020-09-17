After seven years of going through the highs and lows of the NFL, veteran wide receiver Russell Shepard is calling it a career.

Shepard turned 30 years old today, and decided to celebrate his birthday in part by announcing his retirement. In an Instagram post, Shepard posted photos of himself on the field for every team he’s played for since high school.

“As ya boy turns 30 today I’m EXTREMELY GRATEFUL for all the LOVE & even more excited to announce my retirement from the NFL,” Shepard wrote. “I look forward to sharing my reasons & experiences as a student & professional athlete but more importantly I look forward to showing how WE ALL ARE MORE THAN A ATHLETES JUST WATCH!!!!#ShepBoysWasteManagement #ShepDawg #StandForSomething #MoreThanAthlete”

Shepard spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the New York Giants, largely as a special teams contributor. He appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded 13 receptions for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

Playing at LSU, Shepard was a combo running back and wide receiver. He rushed 104 times for 716 yards and five touchdowns. Through the air, he added 58 catches for 570 yards and another five touchdowns.

Shepard ended up going undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft and was signed as a UDFA by the Philadelphia Eagles. After failing to make the Eagles 53-man roster, he latched on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and enjoyed four years with them. Shepard thrived on special teams, and was named a team captain in 2015.

He had his best season in 2016, when he had a career-high 23 receptions for 341 yards and two touchdowns – all career highs.

Shepard then signed a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers in 2017, but was released after one season.

Good luck in retirement!