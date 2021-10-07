Saquon Barkley Shares Honest Admission On Overtime Touchdown

The New York Giants have been patiently waiting for starting running back Saquon Barkley to get back to full strength. After returning from a torn ACL suffered last year, the 24-year-old got off to a rather uninspiring start in 2021.

However, Barkley looked more and more like his old self this past weekend against the New Orleans Saints.

The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year racked up 126 yards from scrimmage in the Giants first win of the season. He also found the end zone twice, once on a 54-yard pass and again on the ground in overtime to seal the victory for New York.

The performance was by far Barkley’s best individual showing since 2019 and encouraged fans who are hoping to see the running back to return to his top form. The overtime rushing touchdown was particularly revealing to the 24-year-old, who shared that the score made him feel like he was getting closer to 100 percent.

“It made me feel like I’m getting closer,” Barkley said of the hard-fought score in overtime, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

The Giants were cautious with Barkley leading up to the start of the regular season, as they wanted one of their most important skill players to get fully healthy before coming back on the field. The 24-year-old’s usage was also down in New York’s first two games, but finally appears to be ramping up to the days before his injury.

So far in 2021, Barkley has racked up 186 yards on 52 carries, along with 14 catches for 130 yards. Those numbers should continue to rise steadily, as the Giants look to take advantage of his unique skillset.

New York’s offense looked much more complete last weekend in New Orleans, as quarterback Daniel Jones also had a strong showing. The Giants will hope to continue that momentum in Week 5 as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in a key divisional match-up.