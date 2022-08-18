Saquon Barkley Fed Up With Critics: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has dealt with a lot of criticism over the past year.

While Barkley understands that it comes with the territory of being a former No. 2 pick, there's one particular comment that he's "fed up" with.

Barkley revealed that he's tired of hearing that he "dances as a runner." An anonymous coach put Barkley on blast when ranking this year's running backs.

“I’m down on him — he still doesn’t know how to play running back enough,” the anonymous coach said. “He’s a bouncer. He wants every run to be a home run. He’s going to have to learn that 4-yard runs in this league are good, instead of stopping, cutting it back and losing 2. And he gets his ass kicked in protection.”

On one hand, there are NFL fans who believe Barkley will silence his critics this season.

On the other hand, there are fans who think the criticism Barkley has dealt with has been fair.

"I agree," a fan wrote on Twitter. "Stop dancing and hit the whole this year."

In 2021, Barkley had 593 rushing yards and 263 receiving yards. It was an underwhelming season for the Penn State product.

If Barkley is healthy this fall, he's expected to have a "huge workload."

We'll find out this fall if Barkley can revert to his Pro Bowl form.