Saquon Barkley Shares His Feelings On Return To Soldier Field

The last time Saquon Barkley played a game at Soldier Field, his 2020 season ended prematurely and his NFL career was altered.

Barkley tore his right ACL in Week 2 of last season when his knee gave out while trying to evade Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson. Barkley wound up returning in time for the start of the 2021 campaign, but has not looked like the player he was before the injury.

This Sunday, he’ll return to Chicago for the first time since getting hurt. This afternoon, the New York Giants running back said he has tried to avoid thinking about his last game against the Bears.

“I try not to think about it,” Barkley said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “But it happened. I really don’t try to think about it, I guess, probably more so last year [I did], but this is a whole different season.”

In addition to having to come back from last season’s knee injury, Barkley missed several weeks after spraining his ankle against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

The season has long been over for the 4-11 Giants, but Barkley still wants to finish strong.

“No, I’m not thinking like, ‘I hate the field,'” Barkley said. “I’m excited that I’m healthy enough to be able to go out there and be able to play another game. Like I said, you never know when these are opportunities are going to be taken away from you. That’s my whole mindset is cherish these last two games that we have and go out there and try to finish on a high note.”

The Giants and Bears will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.