Saquon Barkley Gives Honest Answer About Future Contract Negotiations

Saquon Barkley is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but the former No. 2 overall pick isn’t concerning himself with that right now.

Barkley suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 2 this past season. Still, there’s reason to believe he could be good to go by Week 1 in 2021, which is what Giants fans should hope for.

Because of his injury, it is unlikely that New York signs Barkley to a long-term deal this offseason. The dynamic running back understands that reality, as he made clear during an appearance on “PFT Live” on Wednesday

“To be honest, that’s the least of my worries,” Barkley said of contract negotiations, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s not even on my mind right now to even have that conversation, spark that conversation up. I’m really just focusing on getting this knee ready because I want to be the best player I can be.”

Barkley is entering year four of his rookie deal, and the Giants have a team option they can exercise in 2022. Giants owner John Mara said last month he anticipates the Penn State product will be with the team “for a very long time.”

Financially, it might not be prudent to lock up a running back to a high-priced contract, but the Giants already used a premium draft pick on Barkley and seem to want to keep him as a franchise cornerstone.

Provided he makes a healthy return in 2021, we think that’s what they’ll end up doing.