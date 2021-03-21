Saquon Barkley Had 1-Word Reaction To Kenny Golladay News

If anyone has a reason to be thrilled for Kenny Golladay joining the New York Giants it’s star running back Saquon Barkley. Bringing a Pro Bowler like Golladay will make the Giants’ offense more explosive, and Barkley knows it.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Barkley expressed just how thrilled he was. He retweeted the SportsCenter announcement that Golladay was joining the team with one word: “!!!!YESSSIRRR”

The feeling definitely seems to be mutual among all of Barkley’s fans. The comments section of his post is filled to the brim with Giants fans excited to see what the team can do now that Golladay is on board.

Barkley’s post received over 20,000 likes, 2,500 retweets and 200 comments in a day. Later that day, Barkley retweeted a message from Golladay himself, who seemed very excited about joining Big Blue.

The 2020 season was an especially rough one for the former Rookie of the Year. Injuries limited Barkley to just two games as his Giants went just 6-10 under first year head coach Joe Judge.

In Barkley’s absence, the Giants offense was completely anemic for a good portion of the season. Had the rest of the division not been terrible itself, their record may have been worse.

But with Barkley back and Golladay now in the fold, the Giants should be able to finally piece things together.

Who will have more yards from scrimmage in 2021: Kenny Golladay or Saquon Barkley?