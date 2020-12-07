Saquon Barkley Has 1-Word Reaction To Giants’ Huge Win

In one of the biggest upsets of the season, the New York Giants knocked off the heavily favored Seattle Seahawks to move to 5-7 on the season. While Saquon Barkley couldn’t participate with an injury, he was cheering on his team the whole time.

Taking to Twitter right after the game, Barkley had just one word for his team. “YESSSSIRRRR,” Barkley wrote in all caps.

If that isn’t the understatement of the week. The win gives the Giants their fourth win a row – their longest winning streak since 2016. It was also their first win of the season over a team with a winning record – another sign that the team has turned the corner.

Perhaps most impressive of all, the Giants did it without either of their last two first-round draft picks. Barkley is done for the year and QB Daniel Jones was inactive with an injury.

It was Colt McCoy who led Big Blue to the big win over Seattle.

YESSSSIRRRR — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) December 7, 2020

The Giants started the season 0-5 and many people declared that they were the worst team in football. After they finished the first half of their schedule at 1-7, there was still a lot of belief that the team was on a downward trajectory.

But now the Giants are 5-7 – still in the bottom half of the league for wins, but gaining comfort and confidence in the NFC East title race.

Nobody is expecting the Giants to make a miracle run like 2007 or 2011. But this is 2020 we’re talking about. Everything is possible in a season like this one.