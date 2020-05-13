Saquon Barkley Has A Good Response To Future Contract Question

You can debate running back value, but you can’t debate that when the New York Giants took Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick two years ago, they did so with the intention of him being a franchise cornerstone.

Fast forward to now and the Giants are only 9-23 in the last two seasons, but Barkley has performed as advertised. He’s already one of the best at his position in the entire league.

Barkley can negotiate a contract extension after the 2020 season, and judging by recent running back history, he’s going to want a big deal. Panthers star Christian McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million pact this offseason to become the highest-paid back, and Barkley will likely want to eclipse that price tag.

For now though, the Big Blue superstar is saying all the right things. Barkley was asked by reporters today about McCaffrey’s contract and what it means for him down the line, but he did not offer much in terms of a juicy answer.

“I’m a big believer in taking care of the little things first,” Barkley said. “I’m going to be the best player and leader I can be. If I take care of that, the rest will take care of itself.”

Taking Barkley second overall was not a smart decision for a franchise stubbornly denying it needed to rebuild. But now that they have him and he’s proven his worth, the Giants will probably try to keep Barkley long-term.

Assuming that is the case, they had better start saving up for his extension if they haven’t already.