Saquon Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Contract

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley is set to hit free agency this offseason after turning in his best campaign since his rookie year in 2018.

Barkley was instrumental to the New York Giants' surprising run to the playoffs, rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns in the regular season.

He's made it clear that he would like to be a Giant for life, but the team still has to make him an acceptable contract offer. Currently, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has the largest running back contract in the league based on total value ($90 million), while San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey's deal leads the position in AAV at $16 million.

Speaking with reporters today after the Giants' playoff loss Saturday night, Barkley was surprisingly lowkey about his contract situation.

“I’m not really too concerned with resetting the market, or anything like that. I’m realistic," he said. "I know what I was on pace to do, but having two years filled up with injuries and having seasons of not performing to the level that I know I can perform doesn't help."

Barkley said he went into this season looking to show what he was still capable of doing on the field, and feels like he did just that.

Now, of course Barkley is going to be humble about his contract demands in public the day after the season ends. What he and his agent do during negotiations is a different story.

Still, it will be interesting to see what kind of deal he'd be willing to accept if he's truly committed to staying with the Giants--and the feeling is mutual.