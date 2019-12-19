Saquon Barkley Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Missing Pro Bowl

Saquon Barkley’s having another terrific year in New York. But an incredible rookie campaign set a high standard for the Giants’ RB this year – a standard that he’s been unable to meet in year two.

Barkley’s stats have declined this season, some of the reason being missed time due to injury. And with other backs around the league having strong seasons, the Giants’ RB wasn’t selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl.

But Barkley isn’t getting down on himself for not being selected. In fact, he congratulated the running backs selected this year in a recent interview. A classy move from the star player.

While Barkley isn’t disappointed in not making the Pro Bowl, he is disappointed by his team’s performance this season. And it looks like he’ll use the Giants’ lackluster record as motivation in the off-season.

“Congrats to all the running backs who made it,” Barkley said, via Tom Rock of Newsday Sports. “Does it motivate me? No. What motivates me is that we’re going home in two weeks. That’s the only motivation I have, that we’re not on a playoff run or with a chance to go to the playoffs. That’s going to be my motivation all this offseason.”

Barkley’s maturity and determination are just some of the many reasons New York drafted the former Penn State running back.

It’s been a rough stretch during his first two years with the Giants. But Barkley’s set to come back better than ever in 2020.