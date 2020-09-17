The Spun

Saquon Barkley Has Great Response To His Critics After Week 1

Saquon Barkley walking onto the field.PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 25: Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants celebrates his touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After his Week 1 performance, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been the subject of criticism over the last few days.

The dynamic Barkley was limited to only six yards rushing on 15 carries, though that low output was almost solely the product of abysmal run blocking. However, it was Barkley’s own blocking (or lack thereof) which earned disapproval from former Giants star Tiki Barber.

On Tuesday, Barber declared Barkley’s inability to pass block a “glaring” issue. He also said because of his problems in pass pro, Barkley might not be an every down back.

“If you watch him for the last couple of years, he doesn’t want to block,” Barber added. “I learned this early on in my career because I was a third-down back before I was a star running back. If you can’t block, you can’t be on the field on third down. You just can’t. Because you know those are high-blitzing dog downs.”

Barber isn’t the only pundit knocking Barkley, but he is a huge name and was a standout for the Giants during his playing days. Still, the third-year pro and former No. 2 overall pick isn’t sweating any of his critics, which he made known to reporters today.

Now, to be clear Barkley wasn’t dissing Barber, who he referred to as a “legend.” He was just describing his overall approach to outside criticism.

We’ll see how Barkley’s pass blocking looks this Sunday when the Giants take on the Chicago Bears. He’ll need to be at his best to handle Khalil Mack and his cohorts.


