Saquon Barkley Has Honest Reaction To Recent Performance

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley started off this season as a borderline MVP candidate. The past month, however, has not been easy for him.

After rushing for over 150 yards in a win over the Texans on Nov. 13, Barkley has just 152 combined rushing yards over the past four games. He had 28 yards on the ground in last weekend's loss to the Eagles.

Speaking to the media this week, Barkley addressed his recent struggles.

Barkley plans on reverting back to his true form this Sunday against the Commanders.

“My perspective on that is ‘try to make a change. Try to be helpful. Try to make plays.’ That’s where I feel like I’ve got to get back to,” Barkley said, via ProFootballTalk. “I feel like I’ve been lacking the last couple of weeks – being the guy, and making explosive plays, especially when it matters most. The only thing I can do there is come here and practice, try to have the best practice I can have. And then when the games come, when the opportunity presents itself, got to capitalize on it.”

The Giants are 0-3-1 in their last four games. It has been a brutal stretch for Brian Daboll's crew.

And yet, a win on Sunday night over the Commanders would put the Giants back on track to make the playoffs.