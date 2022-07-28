Saquon Barkley Has Message For The Giants: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It appears New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will enter the 2022 season with a massive chip on his shoulder.

During this Thursday's media session, Barkley told reporters, "I just want to show the Giants that the guy that they drafted is still here."

Unfortunately for Barkley, injuries have really derailed his career over the past two seasons. He has played in a combined 15 games since 2020.

Giants fans would like to see Barkley recapture the magic that made him so fun to watch as a rookie in 2018. However, they can't help but be skeptical about his outlook for this fall.

As a rookie, Barkley had 1,307 rushing yards, 721 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns.

Barkley had a fine second season in New York before everything came crashing down in 2020.

Fans were optimistic that Barkley would be at 100 percent during the 2021 season, but he just never looked like himself. The former No. 2 pick averaged a subpar 3.7 yards per carry.

Do you think Barkley will bounce back this upcoming season?