Look: Saquon Barkley Has Blunt Message For The NFL

When on the field, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is an incredibly exciting, dynamic player. Availability has been his big issue though.

After a very impressive rookie season, in which he eclipsed 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns, he missed three games in 2019. He was injured just two games into the 2020 season, tearing his ACL. He finished with just 34 rushing yards on 19 carries.

When the Giants took Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, expectations were very high, especially as most teams shy away from taking running backs that early in the NFL Draft. One could argue that even as good as he is, it was the wrong pick for a team that was not very close to contention.

There is some hope for the team this fall. The Giants have restocked the roster in the last few years, and added a potential WR1 in Kenny Golladay. Now, Barkley is ready to remind fans just how dynamic he is.

As you’d imagine, he’s very motivated to get back from the torn ACL and back to top form in 2021. He spoke about his rehab with Mike Tyson earlier this year.

“No matter what, if I came back and things didn’t go the way I don’t envision it going, which I can’t see that because that’s the way I envision it, but I know I’m going to do everything necessary to put myself in the right position, in the smart way and the right way, to come back better. “If it’s not in the cards for me to me to do it, At least I know I can look myself in the mirror and know I put in the work ethic and I did the little things and all the all the things that matter to try to make myself become one of the best to do it.”

I certainly wouldn’t bet against Saquon Barkley coming back and being one of the NFl’s best running backs this fall.