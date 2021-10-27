Giants Get Big News On Saquon Barkley, Injured Wide Receivers

The New York Giants offense was a shell of itself on Sunday, at least on paper. Already without star running back Saquon Barkley, the team was down a number of key receiving targets as well.

Impressively, Daniel Jones made the best of it and led the team to a 25-3 win over the sputtering Carolina Panthers. Jones threw for 2013 yards and a touchdown to a group headlined by Darius Slayton, Evan Engram, and Dante Pettis, while Devontae Booker ran for 51 yards and a touchdown.

At 2-5, it’s hard to see the Giants getting back into the playoff hunt, but the rest of this season will be huge for Jones and head coach Joe Judge, among others. Today’s news should help matters a bit.

Barkley and wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney, arguably the team’s three biggest threats in the passing game, were all on field at practice today. As ProFootballTalk notes, we won’t get an injury report until Thursday, but it looks like a pretty good sign that their returns could be sooner than later.

Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney all suited up and in stretch lines prior to today’s Giants practice. Time to prep for Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/dF9O8bsK53 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 27, 2021

Saquon Barkley running onto the practice field today. Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard all were stretching with the team. Unclear if they’re participating in drills yet but today is just a walkthrough. #Giants pic.twitter.com/2ImZtWLty2 — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 27, 2021

Saquon Barkley is the headliner here. He’s been out for two weeks with an ankle injury, an incredibly poorly timed one, as he was just starting to get back into the superstar form that he showed in his first few NFL seasons, before going down for the year early in 2020.

In his last full game, the Oct. 3 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints, he had 126 total yards and a pair of touchdowns. For the year, he has 195 rushing yards and two scores, and 325 total yards and three touchdowns.

Toney, Shepard, and Golladay are the team’s three leading receivers, with between 282 and 317 yards each on the season.

The Giants are on the road at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.