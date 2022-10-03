Saquon Barkley Makes His Opinion On Daniel Jones Clear

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 14: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Daniel Jones #8 and Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-16. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Daniel Jones' stats have been pedestrian through four weeks, but the Giants' quarterback has earned his teammates' respect.

Some of Jones' fellow Giants said they felt they let the quarterback down following Monday night's loss to Dallas, and star running back Saquon Barkley praised the fourth-year vet after yesterday's win over the Chicago Bears.

Jones threw for only 71 yards against the Bears but rushed for 68 and a pair of touchdowns. He also returned to the game after suffering a sprained ankle when backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor went out with a concussion.

It was that willingness to return that left a mark on Barkley.

“When I saw Tyrod go down, I kind of realized I’m up next,” said Barkley, via GiantsWire. “I’m the quarterback. First of all, you have to give credit to DJ coming back in the game. I can’t curse, he’s a tough you know what. Nothing but respect for him to go in and continue to fight through that for his team just shows you the type of person and type of player he is."

Jones has passed for only 631 yards and three touchdowns through four weeks, but he's managed games well and has helped the Giants get off to a surprising 3-1 start, their best since 2011.

There's a chance the former No. 6 overall pick misses this week's game against the Green Bay Packers in London, however, depending on the severity of his ankle injury.