Saquon Barkley Makes His Opinion On Joe Judge Very Clear

Another dreadful New York Giants season will come to a close this Sunday when they clash against the Washington Football Team.

The Giants are just 4-12 this season and appear to have taken a step back since their 6-10 showing in 2020. Joe Judge, as a result, is on the hot seat.

Despite his team’s overall poor performance this season, Judge believes the Giants are heading in the right direction. Believe it or not, Saquon Barkley agrees.

“He said things he felt and he believes in and that a lot of players in the locker room believe in too. . . . This place is going in the right direction,” Barkley said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “It may not look that way now from the outside, but internally we know what we have here.”

Few players go outright against their current head coach, so we wouldn’t expect Saquon Barkley to do anything less than voice his support. Still, it’s tough to defend Joe Judge’s 10-22 overall record.

Just a few days ago, an anonymous NFL coach ripped Judge.

“To me, it is actually kind of sad,” a veteran coach told Sando. “He wants to be a tough guy, yell at the officials, be a mini-Bill Belichick, and then he starts to crumble under the weight of the New York media. His diatribe sends a message to his team and everyone else that he is starting to feel the pressure.”

Judge and the Giants will end their season this Sunday vs. the Washington Football Team.

It could end up being Judge’s last game as the Giants head coach.