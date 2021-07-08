Saquon Barkley Sends Clear Message About His Return

Saquon Barkley will make his highly anticipated return from an ACL tear in 2021 that sidelined him just eight snaps into the second game of last season. However, it remains unclear exactly what the timetable is for him to fully come back.

The New York Giants running back continued to dodge questions in a recent interview with Rich Eisen. When asked when he expects to be back, Barkley shared that he’s still taking things “day by day.”

“Trying to get 1 percent better every single day,” Barkley told Eisen, via NFL Media.

Eisen tried another interview trick by asking the 24-year-old ballcarrier if he might start the 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list. Barkley snuffed out the question immediately.

“I think I know better than that,” Barkley replied. “I’ve been in the NFL for a little bit now. I think I learned a thing or two.”

The NFL Network host made one last-ditch effort to get Barkley to tattle on himself by asking if he should be confident in taking the Giants running back in fantasy football. Once again, the 24-year-old acted like a veteran and gave a confident non-answer.

“If I was a betting man, I was told the best thing to do is bet on yourself, so why not?” Barkley said.

Saquon Barkley still won't put a timetable on his return. https://t.co/aOXM7MBHDi — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 8, 2021

Barkley might lasted just over a game last season but prior to 2020, he proved to be one of the quickest rising offensive stars in the league. In 31 total games, the Giants former No. 2 overall pick has 3,563 total yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns.

New York clearly doesn’t want to to give up on their franchise running back just yet. The franchise picked up Barkley’s fifth-year option earlier this offseason, locking him in to the Giants through 2022.

But, if the 24-year-old doesn’t have a strong fall, he may miss out on a massive contract extension from the team that drafted him just three years ago.