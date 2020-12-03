Saquon Barkley Names 1 Important Figure With His Injury Rehab

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is still several months away from getting back out on the field, but he isn’t worried about the challenge of overcoming a torn ACL.

Barkley is hopeful that his ACL surgery was just a minor setback for a major comeback. After all, he watched his idol overcome this injury with ease.

The NFL world witnessed Adrian Peterson return from his ACL injury with a vengeance in 2012, as he ran for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to being named MVP of the league. Replicating that storyline seems incredibly tough, but at the very least it’s proof that Barkley can bounce back from this injury.

“Someone really important to me would be A.P.,” Barkley said, via NJ.com. “When you hear [about] this injury, the first person that comes to your mind is the season that A.P. had [in 2012].”

The former No. 2 overall pick also said there’s “no doubt” in his mind that he’ll come back as good or better from his knee injury.

Saquon Barkley on whether he will come back as good or better from this serious knee injury. “No doubt in my mind!” pic.twitter.com/u1PK6UwS2P — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 3, 2020

When healthy, Barkley is one of the best playmakers in the NFL. As a rookie, he had 1,307 rushing yards and 721 receiving yards.

The Giants haven’t been anything special on offense over the past few years, but perhaps Barkley’s return next season will help rejuvenate that unit.

Barkley, 23, still has plenty of good football left in him. But first, he has to channel his inner Adrian Peterson.