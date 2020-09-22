Saquon Barkley Posts Inspirational Message After Torn ACL Diagnosis

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is facing a long road to recovery after suffering a serious knee injury yesterday.

Barkley tore his ACL, partially tore his meniscus and strained the MCL in his right knee during Sunday’s 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. His 2020 season is officially over.

Because of the extent of the damage, Barkley will have to wait a couple of weeks to have surgery. We’re not betting against him coming back from this, but it will be an arduous task.

After getting hurt, Barkley deleted all the content off his Instagram account, except for a tribute post to Kobe Bryant and his “Mamba Mentality.” Tonight, the Pro Bowl running back added another post complete with an inspirational message as he begins the next challenge of his career.

“Gonna be a hell of a story…” Barkley wrote.

Again, this won’t be easy for Barkley, but we’re not doubting his ability to bounce back. The dude is a freak of nature.

We’re certainly wishing him the best.