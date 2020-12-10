Saquon Barkley Reacts To Giants Winning Games Without Him

The New York Giants are one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the past five weeks of the season.

New York opened the season with a five-game losing streak. That was made worse by the fact that the team also lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a torn ACL in Week 2.

However, the Giants are 4-0 over the past five weeks of the season – with a bye week in there as well. That 4-0 stretch included last weekend’s surprising win over the Seattle Seahawks.

While Saquon Barkley can’t be part of the team’s success, he still loves seeing his team rack up the wins.

Here’s what he had to say about thee recent winning streak, via Clutch Points:

“Yeah, it meant a lot. Especially when you are injured, you feel like you are forgotten to be completely honest because the train keeps moving. While you are in rehab, the season continues to go and you have to find a way to stack on wins. I do not think I ever got to a point where I felt like that. A lot of players continue to reach out and I continue to reach out to multiple players.”

The former Penn State star admitted that he has “bad days mentally,” but tries to keep on a happy face.

It’s difficult for elite competitors to sit on the sideline, but Barkley is doing everything possible to make sure he’s ready to do for the 2021 season.