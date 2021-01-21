Saquon Barkley Shares Details From His Offseason Rehab Plans

A severe knee injury ended Saquon Barkley’s 2020 campaign after just two games. But with plenty of time to rehab for the 2021 season, Barkley has big plans for the offseason.

Speaking to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Barkley revealed that he’s going to workout alongside former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. Barkley explained that he and Beckham remain “really good friends” and that they enjoy competing with one another.

Much like Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham also saw his 2020 season cut short due to injury. Beckham was forced to watch from home as his Cleveland Browns made the playoffs for the first time since 2002, and won their first playoff game since the 1990s.

“Only thing I do know that I have planned for sure, I’m definitely going to link up with [Odell],” Barkley said. “Obviously, Odell tore his knee a little too. I think we both need just being there. We’re really good friends. Competing with each other and pushing each other will also be good too. That’s the only thing I know for certain I will do. Everything else is up in the air.”

“But obviously we both wouldn’t want to go through this, I guess you would say, but I think it’s very important that since we are really close and we know each other so well and we are two competitors and we think we can really help each other, I do think it’s important to really link up. But at the same time, we both have to come in with the mindset of getting 1 percent better each day. That’s what we have to get from each other. Any way you can get it.”

Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham have been comparing notes on their ACL injuries. They're going to link up + train at some point this offseason. #Giants #Browns #NFLhttps://t.co/tyOSZ1ky9e — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 20, 2021

Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. were teammates on the New York Giants in 2018. But after the season, the Giants traded him to the Browns.

Given how things have worked out, both with Beckham’s limited success in Cleveland and the Giants’ even more limited success with the players they got in the trade, the jury’s still out on who won it.

But it’s nice to see that being separated by a few states didn’t diminish the friendship between the two former Giants.

Who is more likely to have a better return in 2021: Saquon Barkley or Odell Beckham Jr?