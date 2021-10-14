Saquon Barkley Shares Honest Admission On Latest Injury

The injury bug has not been kind to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley over the past few seasons.

Barkley’s 2020 season was ended when he suffered an ACL tear during a Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears. Now in Week 5 of the 2021 season, the star ball carrier was carted off the field yet again after sustaining an ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Following the 44-20 loss, Barkley did not meet with reporters to discuss the injury. During a press conference on Thursday, he finally broke that silence.

Barkley is “frustrated, exhausted and angry” after turning his ankle and admitted to having some “Why me?” moments this past weekend, per Giants insider Tom Rock.

He added that he didn’t want to get on the cart because the last time he did, his season was over.

Saquon Barkley said he was frustrated, exhausted and angry after turning his ankle in Dallas. Did not want to get on the cart bc last time he did that his season was over. Admitted to some “Why me?” moments. Now he is focused on coming back. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) October 14, 2021

After a slow start to his 2021 campaign, Saquon Barkley seemed to be getting things back on track in recent weeks. Before his injury on Sunday, the Giants RB had scored a touchdown in each of the previous two games.

Barkley admitted that it was frustrating to be sidelined just as he was getting his “stride back.”

“Obviously, just frustrated,” he said. “I knew I had to sit out the rest of the game. I feel like I just started getting my stride back, just started feeling good. But everything happens for a reason and a little setback, and just got to go back to work.”

While a timetable for his return is currently uncertain, Barkley is looking forward to making his comeback as soon as possible.

“Taking it day by day, just listening to the trainers,” he said. “I’m just going to attack the rehab process and whenever we’re able to get back out there on the field, go out there and try to.”

Veteran running back Devontae Booker will likely take the majority of snaps until Barkley is able to return.