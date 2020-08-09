Saquon Barkley Sums Up His Mindset With The New York Giants

The New York Giants have undergone plenty of notable changes these past few years. Saquon Barkley thinks that’s a good thing.

The Giants RB has quickly emerged as one of the best in the NFL. Barkley’s ran for over 1,000 yards in his first two years in the league with 23 total touchdowns. This upcoming season may be Barkley’s best yet.

The Giants made major coaching changes after the 2020 season. After two losing years, New York fired former head coach Pat Shurmur and hired former Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge. Judge then went out and made one of the best hires of the year, bringing in former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. Garrett will serve as the Giants’ new offensive coordinator.

Barkley is a big fan of all the changes the organization made this off-season. The New York RB thinks it provides a “fresh start” ahead of the 2020 season.

“What tells me this could be different, one, it’s a brand-new year. It’s a fresh start,” Barkley told reporters. “From what I have seen in these first couple of days is we are steps ahead, in my opinion. We are coming in, we’re locked in. . . . We have what I believe is really great coaching staff starting with Coach Judge to Coach Garrett and so on down the line. They are doing a tremendous job of having us focusing on the little things and focused on situational football, which I think is a part of our game we can improve on from this year to last year.”

The Giants could be a surprise team out of the NFC East this year.

The Cowboys and Eagles remain the favorites to battle for the division title.

But Barkley could lead the Giants to a surprise year with a new coaching staff in town.

New York begins the 2020 campaign on Sept. 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.