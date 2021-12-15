Saquon Barkley has dealt with plenty of adversity since being drafted by the New York Giants in 2018, but his mentality hasn’t changed. He just wants to be the best version of himself on a week-to-week basis.

Although the Giants were unable to come out of Week 14 with a win, Barkley proved he’s still capable of being a top-tier playmaker. In addition to having three receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown, the former No. 2 overall pick had 64 rushing yards on 16 carries.

We caught up with Saquon Barkley to discuss his work with the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year program, his fourth season with the Giants and much more.

The Spun: What was it like presenting the Gatorade Player of the Year award to Nick Singleton?

Saquon Barkley: It was amazing to present the award to Nick, and obviously him being a future Nittany Lion [is great]. The Gatorade Player of the Year is the most prestigious award you can win in high school – it doesn’t get any better than that. Another reason why this is so cool is because obviously he’s an amazing football player, but you need to attack the classroom and be active in your community to win an award like this. I’m happy he’s going to be a Nittany Lion in the future.

The Spun: You’re coming off one of your best performances of the season. How do you sustain that success moving forward?

SB: Just keep going, keep trusting the process. I’m a big believer in the work you put in is what you get out. I know at some point it’s going to turn around. That’s the mindset we need to have as a team too – keep working and finish the season off strong.

Saquon Barkley on the Giants clinching another losing season: "Obviously, we would like to have a winning record and be in a better position, but with 4 games left, we've got to stick together and finish the season strong." pic.twitter.com/vqViHvva3I — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 13, 2021

The Spun: This season has been tough for the Giants. How do you get everyone to remain upbeat in the locker room for the final stretch?

SB: It’s not hard to keep everyone locked in when you have a locker room that loves the game. I hate to say it’s not fair, because you can have that mindset and say, ‘Why me?’ We practice hard, we focus on the little things, but so does every team. It’s not hard to stay locked in when you have the guys that truly love ball. So we just need to trust each other and keep working.

The Spun: Would you like to be used in the passing game a bit more? I noticed you ran a beautiful route against the Chargers on Sunday.

SB: So, Jake Fromm goes ‘Can you run the pump?’ It’s basically a double move. I was like, ‘Yeah, I can run it.’ He goes, ‘Tell Freddie [Kitchens] you want to run it.’ So they ran the play and we scored a touchdown on it late in the game. I would love to continue doing stuff like that and be able to show my versatility as a football player, so I need to keep working on the little things.

The Spun: What has been the biggest change from a coaching standpoint since Freddie Kitchens started calling plays?

SB: It’s hard to completely change the offense this late in the season. Obviously, Coach Kitchens and all the coaches are collectively adding new wrinkles to it. But I wouldn’t say there’s that big of a difference. A lot of the play calls are for the guys to go out there and make a play. At the end of the day, that’s what football is about. Coaches call the plays, and players have to go out there and execute.

The Spun: How excited are you to go up against a fellow Penn State product in Micah Parsons this weekend?

SB: It’s going to be fun. I’ve trained with Micah and we’ve spent time together. He’s amazing. He’s not just a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, he’s in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. Heck, you can make an argument for MVP if you really want to. He’s having an amazing season. The Cowboys are having a good season. We need to go watch film, prepare our game plan, and then go out there and try to get the W.

The Spun: James Franklin recently signed an extension with Penn State. What are your thoughts about Coach Franklin and his loyalty to the program?

SB: He’s an amazing guy. I’m so grateful I had three and a half years with him at Penn State. We had a lot of success, and I learned a lot from Coach Franklin. He helped shape and mold me into the man I am today. A lot of NFL players from Penn State have success early because of the way Coach Franklin prepared us. He also taught us how to handle the community and conduct ourselves off the field.

This Saquon Barkley run was straight out of a movie ☠️pic.twitter.com/f7OL80mVLD — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) June 15, 2021

The Spun: You recently talked about feeling good from a health standpoint. Are you close to 100 percent right, and how do you handle the adversity you’ve faced?

SB: Just keep working. And with the 100 percent part, no one is 100 percent. It’s Week 15 – every player has something they’re going through. You have 300-pound linemen falling on you, so no one is at 100 percent. As for overcoming adversity, that’s part of it. And I’m sure there will be more adversity down the line. I think it builds character and will help mold me into the player I know I’m going to become. At the end of my career, I’ll be able to look back at these tough moments and have a smile on my face knowing those things helped me get over the hump.

The Spun: Does your future with the Giants ever cross your mind over the course of the season? Or are you able to just block out that noise?

SB: You don’t even have time [to think about it], to be honest. Like you said before, with all the adversity I’ve dealt with, you’re always preparing on a week-to-week basis and focused on the game plan. For me to sit down and spend time thinking about a new contract, I would be exhausted. I can’t have that approach. I need to take it week by week, day by day. I’m in arguably the biggest media market and have to deal with those questions. I answer them because it’s part of the job. But like I said, if I thought about all that stuff and let it get to my head, it’d probably drain me out. I just need to keep playing the game the way I know I can.

Saquon Barkley on his future with Giants: "This is where I started my career, where I would love to finish my career. I know this thing is going to turn around and I would love to be a part of the reason it does."https://t.co/HP1mZn5QsD pic.twitter.com/8SAmX5eMcV — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 15, 2021

Barkley is currently on the fourth year of his rookie contract. His base salary for the 2022 season is set at $7.2 million.

In nine games this season, Barkley has 379 rushing yards, 224 receiving yards and four total touchdowns. The Giants are hopeful his production will steadily increase over the next few weeks.

Once this season comes to an end, the Giants will have an important decision to make on Barkley. They can either ride out his rookie deal, move him elsewhere, or sign him to a long-term contract.