The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video Of Saquon Barkley’s Ridiculous Weight Lifting Is Going Viral

Saquon Barkley running the ball for the New York Giants.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 23: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants runs the ball in the game against the Indianapolis Colts in the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Once in a while Saquon Barkley does something so absurd that it makes fans wonder if he’s actually human. On Thursday afternoon, the New York Giants running back had fans buzzing on Twitter over his latest workout.

Barkley has one of the best physiques in the NFL. He’s incredibly fast and shifty, but the former first-round pick can also use his strength to break off tackles and withstand hits from larger opponents.

If anyone is wondering how Barkley keeps himself in such great shape, you can simply watch his recent workout video and see how much time he puts into his craft.

The former Penn State superstar was squatting a massive amount of weight this week. After he posted in on his Instagram story, it immediately caught fans’ attention on social media.

Here’s the workout video that’s going viral. He appears to be lifting 585 pounds:

Barkley didn’t have a great season in 2019 – if you’re going by his standards. It’s evident though he wants to bounce back in a major way this fall.

Earlier this week, Penn State head coach James Franklin told the New York Post that Barkley wanted to help coach his alma mater during spring camp. The only reason it didn’t happen is because of the current pandemic.

Clearly, Barkley isn’t allowing health concerns affect his offseason routine. At this pace, he’ll be carrying defenders to the end zone in September.

Reader Interactions

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.