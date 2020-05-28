Video Of Saquon Barkley’s Ridiculous Weight Lifting Is Going Viral

Once in a while Saquon Barkley does something so absurd that it makes fans wonder if he’s actually human. On Thursday afternoon, the New York Giants running back had fans buzzing on Twitter over his latest workout.

Barkley has one of the best physiques in the NFL. He’s incredibly fast and shifty, but the former first-round pick can also use his strength to break off tackles and withstand hits from larger opponents.

If anyone is wondering how Barkley keeps himself in such great shape, you can simply watch his recent workout video and see how much time he puts into his craft.

The former Penn State superstar was squatting a massive amount of weight this week. After he posted in on his Instagram story, it immediately caught fans’ attention on social media.

Here’s the workout video that’s going viral. He appears to be lifting 585 pounds:

Saquon Barkley doesn’t have legs. He has tree trunks. pic.twitter.com/UeMicNbbQ1 — zach ragan (@zachTNT) May 28, 2020

Barkley didn’t have a great season in 2019 – if you’re going by his standards. It’s evident though he wants to bounce back in a major way this fall.

Earlier this week, Penn State head coach James Franklin told the New York Post that Barkley wanted to help coach his alma mater during spring camp. The only reason it didn’t happen is because of the current pandemic.

Clearly, Barkley isn’t allowing health concerns affect his offseason routine. At this pace, he’ll be carrying defenders to the end zone in September.