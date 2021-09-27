Saquon Barkley’s Honest Admission Following Winless Start

The New York Giants lost their third game of the season, falling to the Atlanta Falcons today. It was another uninspiring performance overall, and star running back Saquon Barkley had some thoughts on the team after the game.

Speaking to the media in his postgame press conference, Barkley maintained that the New York Giants aren’t a bad team. But he said that he’s sick of losing and wants the team to figure out how to win.

“I don’t think we’re a bad team, to be honest,” Barkley said, via NJ.com. “There are no bad teams in the NFL. I’m sick of losing. Everyone is sick of losing. But I wouldn’t consider us a bad team. We’ve just got to figure it out.”

Barkley struggled to move the ball once again. He was held to 51 rushing yards – his third straight game under 60 yards. But he did contribute more in the passing game, making six receptions for 43 yards through the air. He also had his first touchdown of the season.

Saquon Barkley gets his first TD since Dec. 29, 2019 😤 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/8rSt3hKU2R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2021

The New York Giants were soundly beaten in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, but lost their last two games in more heartbreaking fashion.

They led late into the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team, but were undone by a penalty-assisted field goal.

Then in today’s game they took the lead in the fourth quarter, but lost it on a Lee Smith touchdown reception with under five minutes remaining. They punted with just over two minutes remaining and saw the Falcons drive down the field for the game-winning field goal.

At this point, the Giants’ playoff ambitions are on life support. Their only hopes of salvaging the season is to find their legs and try to beat the New Orleans Saints on the road next weekend.