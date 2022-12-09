Saquon Barkley's Status "In Doubt" For Sunday's Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Giants may have to face the Eagles this Sunday without running back Saquon Barkley.

On Friday morning, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Barkley's neck is "a little sore."

When asked if there's any doubt about Barkley's status for this weekend, Daboll responded, "Probably got to see."

Barkley was limited in practice on Thursday. The team is clearly doing whatever it can to lighten the All-Pro running back's workload this week.

It's no secret that Barkley has carried the Giants on offense this season. He has 1,055 rushing yards, 241 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns.

In the event Barkley doesn't play this Sunday, the Giants would most likely split carries between Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell.

Of course, Daniel Jones will be utilized in the run game regardless of Barkley's status.

The Giants should provide a new update on Barkley later this Friday. For now, it seems like his availability for this Sunday is up in the air.