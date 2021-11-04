Several Giants Players Will Be Missing Practice Today

The New York Giants are dealing with a messy COVID-19 testing situation three days before they host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Earlier today, the Giants canceled in-person meetings as they sort out their COVID-19 issues. Per a team statement, the lab they use for COVID testing is experiencing a “an unusually high number of false positives” from rapid tests taken at the team facility.

As they wait for further results to clarify which positive tests are real and which are fake, the Giants are expected to have a “pretty solid number” of players missing practice this afternoon, according to head coach Joe Judge.

Joe Judge wasn't sure exactly how many players tested positive today, but when he was asked for a number again he said it was "pretty solid number. It wasn’t a quick glance-over number." https://t.co/DSs05fCIac — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 4, 2021

According to multiple beat writers on the scene in East Rutherford, N.J., Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph and backup running back Gary Brightwell are missing practice today without prior injury diagnoses, so that could be two of the players whose test results are pending.

Running back Saquon Barkley and safety Xavier McKinney are also out, and one report indicates practice squad OL Isaiah Wilson could be a testing-related absence as well.

So no RB Saquon Barkley and S Xavier McKinney at practice as they await further confirmation of potential false positive COVID-19 tests. Newly absent was TE Kyle Rudolph and RB Gary Brightwell. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 4, 2021

Giants players not seen at practice: Saquon (ankle, COVID), Xavier McKinney (COVID), Kyle Rudolph, Gary Brightwell, Isaiah Wilson, Sterling Shepard (quad), Dante Pettis (shoulder). Zo Carter (ankle) with trainers. #Giants … here’s John Mara walking out to Cypress Hill https://t.co/GhJIKDQqtW pic.twitter.com/DjMJGYW2Sl — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 4, 2021

A rare positive note for Big Blue? Wide receiver Kenny Golladay returned to individual drills today for the first time since injuring his knee in Week 5 against Dallas.

Golladay has not played in the last three games for the Giants, but could conceivably be available this Sunday depending on how much he’s able to do today and tomorrow.

The Giants will kick off with the Raiders at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.