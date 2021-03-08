The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Eli Manning’s Announcement

Peyton and Eli ManningEAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 15: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos and brother quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants shake hands at the end of the Denver Broncos 41-23 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2013 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ron Antonelli/Getty Images)

As he heads into his second football season as a retired two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, Eli Manning has a new television gig.

This afternoon, Manning announced he would be hosting his own college football-centric show on ESPN+ next fall. The program, entitled Eli’s Places, is similar to his brother Peyton Manning’s show Peyton’s Places, which just reupped for a third season on ESPN+ back in December.

“I am looking forward to the next College Football Season and going back to school to tell College’s Football’s story on Eli’s Places. Next fall on ESPN+” Eli tweeted earlier today.

Not surprisingly, the reaction to this announcement from the sports media world has been overwhelmingly positive.

Eli has always been a presence in commercials dating back to his playing days. Since retiring, he has been showing more of his personality on Twitter.

Now, we’ll get to see him try his hand as a host and storyteller. He’ll probably do the job differently than Peyton, but ultimately be a success in his own way, which is pretty much how he approached his NFL career.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.