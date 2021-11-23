Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard.

“Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without hesitation, I said ‘yes,’ ” Strahan said on Good Morning America this Tuesday. “I wanted to go to space!”

The New Shepard is named after the late Alan Shepard, who was the first American astronaut to travel into space. In addition to carrying Strahan on the flight, the New Shepard will have seats available for five other passengers.

This flight to space will occur on Dec. 9 from West Texas. Strahan has already been fitted for his space suit and flight seat.

JUST IN: @michaelstrahan is going out of this world – literally! – and will be flying on @BlueOrigin’s #NewShepard rocket on December 9! https://t.co/zubchTcMg9 pic.twitter.com/mwVqRQ7HAB — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 23, 2021

As you’d expect, the NFL world had plenty of things to say about Strahan’s latest announcement.

“Like many other Giants fans, Michael Strahan watched the game last night and no longer wants to be on this planet,” the Pick Six podcast tweeted.

Like many other Giants fans, Michael Strahan watched the game last night and no longer wants to be on this planet https://t.co/kRhN2tNxOy — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) November 23, 2021

“Can he please take Dave Gettleman and Jason Garrett with him,” a Giants fan tweeted.

Can he please take Dave Gettleman and Jason Garrett with him? 🤣 https://t.co/au6ms6ddAv — NY Giants 366 (@Giants366) November 23, 2021

“The Giants are so bad, Strahan’s leaving the planet,” an NFL fan said.

the giants are so bad, Strahan's leaving the planet https://t.co/KaSN9QMQWk — j.d. durkin (@jd_durkin) November 23, 2021

“Michael Strahan is trying to get as far away from the Giants as possible,” Jeff Kerr of CBS said. “Doesn’t even want to be on the same planet as them.”

Michael Strahan is trying to get as far away from the #Giants as possible. Doesn’t even want to be on the same planet as them. https://t.co/tMKjNjX6c9 — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) November 23, 2021

Strahan, who played 15 seasons with the New York Giants, revealed that he’s very passionate about this upcoming project.

“It’s going to take a while, but I do believe it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on earth … and I just wanted to be a part of it,” Strahan said.

Kudos to Strahan for having the courage to make this decision.