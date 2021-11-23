The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

Michael Strahan on the golf course.HUNTINGTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Michael Strahan attends the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala Event at Oheka Castle on September 9, 2021 in Huntington, New York. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard.

“Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without hesitation, I said ‘yes,’ ” Strahan said on Good Morning America this Tuesday. “I wanted to go to space!”

The New Shepard is named after the late Alan Shepard, who was the first American astronaut to travel into space. In addition to carrying Strahan on the flight, the New Shepard will have seats available for five other passengers.

This flight to space will occur on Dec. 9 from West Texas. Strahan has already been fitted for his space suit and flight seat.

As you’d expect, the NFL world had plenty of things to say about Strahan’s latest announcement.

“Like many other Giants fans, Michael Strahan watched the game last night and no longer wants to be on this planet,” the Pick Six podcast tweeted.

“Can he please take Dave Gettleman and Jason Garrett with him,” a Giants fan tweeted.

“The Giants are so bad, Strahan’s leaving the planet,” an NFL fan said.

Michael Strahan is trying to get as far away from the Giants as possible,” Jeff Kerr of CBS said. “Doesn’t even want to be on the same planet as them.”

Strahan, who played 15 seasons with the New York Giants, revealed that he’s very passionate about this upcoming project.

“It’s going to take a while, but I do believe it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on earth … and I just wanted to be a part of it,” Strahan said.

Kudos to Strahan for having the courage to make this decision.

