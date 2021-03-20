Star WR Kenny Golladay Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

On Friday night, a report suggested free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay was close to making his free agency decision.

The past few days have been busy for the former Detroit Lions star, who has been negotiating with the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and New York Giants. Late Friday night, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported talks between Golladay and the Giants were “heating up.”

Well, she was right. On Saturday afternoon, the two sides reportedly agreed to the biggest wide receiver free agent deal of the offseason thus far.

“I’m told wide receiver Kenny Golladay has agreed to go to the Giants, per source. ‘Done’ they said,” Josina said on Twitter this afternoon.

Not long after Anderson broke the news, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed the report with extra details. He said the Giants signed Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal that will pay him $18 million per season.

He also said Golladay can earn up to $76 million over the lifetime of the deal and will get $40 million guaranteed.

The former Lions standout wide receiver suffered through several injuries during the 2020 season. He was held to just 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

However, in recent years, Golladay has proved he’s one of the most lethal deep threats in the league. During the 2019 campaign he finished the season with 1,190 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Now he’ll team up with Daniel Jones, Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley and more.