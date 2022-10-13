Stephen A. Smith Doesn't Think 1 NFL Team Gets Enough Respect

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went to bat for one NFC team on First Take earlier today.

Speaking with his colleagues Damien Woody and Dan Orlovsky, Smith said the 4-1 New York Giants aren't getting their just due.

"They don't get enough respect. I'm going to be the first to say they don't get enough respect," Smith said, before giving some props to New York's unsung group of non-Saquon Barkley skill players and the team's coaching and defense.

"When you take into consideration that they are in the NFC East, which is notorious for beating up on each other and doling out mediocrity with 9-8 records to win the division or 8-8 records in the past, I think you look at them right now and you could make an argument that the Giants are not receiving the respect that they deserve for what they've achieved thus far."

Picked by some experts to finish with four or five wins for the entire season, there's no doubt the Giants have overachieved so far and are one of the biggest surprises of the early portion of the NFL season.

They will take a step up in class this weekend when they host the Baltimore Ravens and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.