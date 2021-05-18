Sterling Shepard Shares Honest Admission On Playing For Joe Judge

After winning a Super Bowl in 2012, the New York Giants lost their way. Regardless if it was Tom Coughlin, Ben McAdoo or Pat Shurmur in charge, the franchise was unable to meet their lofty expectations. Joe Judge hasn’t proved that he can get the G-Men back to their glory days yet, but at least he has them on the right track.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard recently discussed what Judge has been able to do in his first year with the team.

Judge is the third head coach that Shepard has played for since being drafted by the Giants in 2016. Although there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done, Shepard believes Judge has given New York’s roster the push that it desperately needed.

“He’s a tough coach, man,” Shepard said during an appearance on ‘The Oklahoma Breakdown,’ via Sports Illustrated. “He’s tough coach, but that’s what we needed. For the previous two coaches, we didn’t do any conditioning or anything like that. But I will say last year was my first year of really having a conditioning – it kind of felt like Oklahoma all over again.”

Sterling pointed out that Judge improved the team’s conditioning from the moment he arrived to the facility.

“You know what? It was honestly good for us. We would get into the fourth quarter and guys would be wheezing and we were like, nothing happened. So he’s getting us into shape, but it’s all for good.”

Judge finished his first year in New York with a 6-10 record, which was good enough for second place in the NFC East.

We’ll find out later this year if the Giants can clinch their first playoff berth since 2016.