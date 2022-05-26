Steve Smith Was Apparently Joking About Landing NFL Job

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 26: Wide receiver Steve Smith #89 of the Baltimore Ravens walks on the field prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on October 26, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Nils Nilsen/Getty Images)

Update: According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Smith is not actually joining the Giants' coaching staff. He's just shooting a video with the team. It's unclear why he misled people with his original tweet.

Steve Smith Sr. is apparently returning to the NFL, but this time around it'll be as a coach.

On Thursday morning, Smith announced that he's joining the New York Giants' coaching staff.

"Guess what, folks? I hate to break it to you, but it's official. Agent 89 is now part of the coaching staff for the New York Giants," Smith said in a video he shared on Twitter. "Sorry, just wanted to let you know."

Smith didn't provide any specifics about his role with the Giants.

From the outside looking in, this seems like it would be a nice addition to Brian Daboll's staff in New York.

Smith was an outstanding player for several years, earning All-Pro honors and winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He finished his career with 1,031 career receptions for 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns.

After his playing days came to an end, Smith joined NFL Network as an analyst. Now, he'll try to make an impact as a coach.