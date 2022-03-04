Teams ‘Expected To Inquire’ About Giants’ Pro Bowl CB

Cornerback James Bradberry has been one of the few bright spots for the New York Giants defense over the past two years. He ould be a target for a lot of NFL teams in the upcoming offseason.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport during NFL Now, the Giants are making Bradberry available for trade. Bradberry is in the final year of his three-year, $45 million contract.

“He is a player that teams will call on and the Giants will potentially listen,” Rapoport said. “He is at a position of need for so many teams, still playing well. I would not be surprised if Bradberry is on the move in some form or fashion with the Giants.”

Bradberry’s two seasons with the Giants have been the most prolific of his career. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 after recording a career-high 18 passes defended.

This past year Bradberry had 17 passes defended and a career-high four interceptions.

From NFL Now: While the #Giants aren't expected to trade Saquon Barkley, CB James Bradberry could be had in a trade. Teams are expected to inquire about the former big ticket FA, who is in the last year of his deal. pic.twitter.com/EoRXfLWwyy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

But the New York Giants have way too much work to be done to build their defense around a cornerback in his late-20s. They have big decisions to make on offense, which has been the second-worst unit in the league two years in a row.

It will be interesting to see what kind of return the Giants get for James Bradberry if they do trade him. He’s not an elite cornerback like Jalen Ramsey so he probably won’t command the kind of first-round haul that Ramsey did a few years back.

He could yield the Giants a mid-round pick or a player at a critical position if they trade him though.