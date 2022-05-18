The Giants Are Reportedly Signing 2 Cornerbacks

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 08: The helmet of Antrel Rolle #26 of the New York Giants is seen prior to the start of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 8, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

After releasing James Bradberry earlier this month, cornerback is a major area of concern for the New York Giants.

While they can't solve their depth issues at the position before the start of the season, the Giants can address them, which they reportedly did on Wednesday.

According to reports, New York has added cornerbacks Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey, both of whom have ties to new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Canady and Dorsey both played for Martindale with the Baltimore Ravens.

A sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2016, Canady appeared in 24 games with two starts over three-plus seasons with the team. He also played in eight games with the New York Jets in 2019 and eight contests with the Dallas Cowboys last season.

Dorsey, meanwhile, played in six games with the Ravens in 2020 after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He missed the 2021 season with a knee injury.

They will both factor into a cornerback picture with the Giants that also includes 2021 free agent signing Adoree Jackson, 2021 third-round pick Aaron Robinson, 2022 third-round pick Cordale Flott, 2020 fourth-rounder Darnay Holmes and 2021 sixth-rounder Rodarius Williams, among others.