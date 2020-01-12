The Giants Have Reportedly Hired A Defensive Coordinator

The New York Giants announced earlier this week that Joe Judge will be their new head coach. Now that Judge is the new leader for Big Blue, he’s making a big addition to his coaching staff.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Giants are hiring Patrick Graham to serve as defensive coordinator. Graham spent the 2019 season in the same role with the Miami Dolphins.

Judge and Graham have worked together plenty of times before though. They were coworkers with the New England Patriots from 2012 to 2015. Judge worked with special teams, while Graham worked with defense.

Graham also has familiarity with the Giants organization, having served as their defensive line coach from 2016 to 2017.

The #Giants are hiring Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2020

Joe Judge is the Giants third head coach since Tom Coughlin was fired after the 2015 season. They’ve gone 12-36 in the past three seasons and are coming off a 4-12 season that saw now-former head coach Pat Shurmur lose his job.

With the hire of Patrick Graham, the Giants still need to find an offensive coordinator. There will be plenty of options available for them in the days and weeks to come, especially as more teams get eliminated from the playoffs.

Who else will join the Giants’ coaching staff in 2020?