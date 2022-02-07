The Giants Signed A Veteran Quarterback On Monday

Once upon a time, Davis Webb was a third-round draft pick of the New York Giants. Now, he finds himself back with the organization.

The Giants signed Webb to a reserve/futures contract this afternoon following a visit. Webb spent the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills as a third-stringer. He appeared in one game in 2021, kneeling twice for minus-three yards.

In Buffalo, Webb played for new Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who was the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He also worked under the eye of assistant general manager Joe Schoen, who is New York’s new GM.

Daboll and Schoen are presumably bringing Webb in because he understands the offensive system they will be running. The former Texas Tech and Cal quarterback could have the chance to compete for the Giants’ backup role.

During his first go-around with Big Blue, Webb was the third-string quarterback behind Eli Manning and Geno Smith. There were reports that the team wanted to get Webb some game reps late in the 2017 campaign, but the Giants’ botching of Manning’s benching for Smith made that impossible.

Webb did not appear in a game for the Giants and was cut at the end of training camp in 2018. He spent the 2018 season with the Jets before moving on to Buffalo.