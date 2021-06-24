The Spun

The New York Giants Have Officially Waived A Young Running Back

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead runs with the ball.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 29: Ryquell Armstead #23 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field on December 29, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The New York Giants have officially waived former Jacksonville Jaguars RB Ryquell Armstead a little over a month after claiming him.

Armstead was a fifth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2019. As a rookie, he showed promise, rushing for 108 yards on 35 carries and adding 14 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

However, his 2020 season was ruined by COVID-19. Armstead contracted the virus during the summer and was eventually placed on Jacksonville’s Reserve/COVID-19 list twice.

In October, it was announced that Armstead would miss the rest of the season as he battled “significant respiratory issues” related to his bout with COVID.

The Giants claimed Armstead in May, adding him to a running back mix that includes Saquon Barkley, who is returning from a torn ACL, and free agent signing Devontae Booker.

Barkley and Booker project to be 1-2 on New York’s depth chart, with 2021 draft pick Gary Brightwell, former Philadelphia Eagle Corey Clement and ex-Chicago Bears reserve Taquan Mizzell also competing for roster space.

The Giants also have a pair of fullbacks, Eli Penny and Cullen Gillaspia, on their roster as well.


