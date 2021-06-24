The New York Giants Have Officially Waived A Young Running Back

The New York Giants have officially waived former Jacksonville Jaguars RB Ryquell Armstead a little over a month after claiming him.

Armstead was a fifth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2019. As a rookie, he showed promise, rushing for 108 yards on 35 carries and adding 14 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

However, his 2020 season was ruined by COVID-19. Armstead contracted the virus during the summer and was eventually placed on Jacksonville’s Reserve/COVID-19 list twice.

In October, it was announced that Armstead would miss the rest of the season as he battled “significant respiratory issues” related to his bout with COVID.

Roster Update: The Giants waived RB Ryquell Armstead. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) June 25, 2021

The Giants claimed Armstead in May, adding him to a running back mix that includes Saquon Barkley, who is returning from a torn ACL, and free agent signing Devontae Booker.

Barkley and Booker project to be 1-2 on New York’s depth chart, with 2021 draft pick Gary Brightwell, former Philadelphia Eagle Corey Clement and ex-Chicago Bears reserve Taquan Mizzell also competing for roster space.

The Giants also have a pair of fullbacks, Eli Penny and Cullen Gillaspia, on their roster as well.