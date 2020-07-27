The NFL Has Reportedly Made A Decision On DeAndre Baker

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has been placed on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list, according to multiple reports.

Baker’s status has been up in the air over the last few months after he and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were accused of being involved in an armed robbery in Miramar, Florida in May. Baker has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Dunbar was also placed on the exempt list. While on it, both players will still be paid as their legal issues play out.

In the meantime, neither will be able to participate in training camp with their respective teams.

A 2019 first-round pick out of Georgia, Baker played in all 16 games for the Giants, starting the final 15 contests.

He had a disappointing overall season, getting picked on and struggling in coverage throughout the year. Stat-wise, Baker finished with 61 total tackles and eight passes defensed.

Without him, the Giants will be looking to see which cornerback fits best across from their top cover man, the newly-acquired James Bradberry. Options for New York include the oft-injured Sam Beal, second-year pro Corey Ballentine and 2020 seventh-round pick Chris Williamson.