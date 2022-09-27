The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 22: C.J. Prosise #22 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time.

It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones.

First, they did not call a blatant defensive holding in the end zone on Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes, which forced the Cowboys to settle for a field goal.

Then, the officials did flag New York wide receiver Sterling Shepard for a questionable offensive pass interference call which negated a long play on the Giants' final possession of the half.

Both missed calls have led to the refs being called out on social media.

The officiating at MetLife isn't the only thing that's bad tonight. The overall quality of football has been poor.

Dallas leads New York 6-3 at halftime on ESPN/ABC.