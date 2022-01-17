There Are Reportedly 2 Favorites For The Giants Job

Two head coaches are atop the Giants’ wishlist going into next season.

Both Brian Flores and Brian Daboll are on the shortlist, no matter who the next general manager is, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Brian Flores, Brian Daboll expected to be atop the Giants' head coaching list, no matter who the next GM is … https://t.co/IymdAqPYhd pic.twitter.com/7q3UKxYxV8 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 17, 2022

Vacchiano is also reporting that both coaches have been discussed within the Giants organization for quite some time and both are also on the shortlists of numerous GM candidates.

New York cleaned house this past week and fired Joe Judge after Dave Gettleman retired as the general manager. The Giants went backward this season under Judge as they finished 4-13 after they finished 6-10 last year.

Both of these coaches make a lot of sense for New York, especially Flores. He’s been a hot commodity for almost every job and it’s due to the work he did in Miami with a limited roster.

The Dolphins won eight of their last nine games this season after starting out 1-7 but still decided Flores wasn’t the answer.

Daboll has done great work with Bills quarterback Josh Allen the last few seasons and has also been a hot candidate for other teams.

The Giants have to get both of these hires right if they want to get back to being relevant.